 

Williams Announces Return of Mike Bruno as Vice President of Business Development

Reporting to Kelly Powers, Will Focus on Accelerating Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it has hired Mike Bruno as Vice President of Business Development, reporting to Kelly Powers, President of Operations & Business Development. As noted in further detail below, Mr. Bruno was previously with Williams for six years (2009-2015).

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Mike back to the Company, where he will lead our efforts to diversify the business and accelerate top line growth,” said Kelly Powers, President of Operations & Business Development. “Mike brings excellent credentials and decades of relevant experience and leadership, spanning the nuclear and industrial end markets. We’re excited to have a person of his caliber and skill set on board to help Williams achieve its strategic growth objectives.”

Mike Bruno Background
Mr. Bruno served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility with Williams from 2009-2015, ultimately becoming Vice President & General Manager of Energy Services. Prior to returning to Williams as Vice President of Business Development, he was the Fleet Director of Maintenance Services at Day & Zimmermann, with overall responsibility for nuclear project services at multiple facilities. Mr. Bruno also previously held several positions at GE, including power plant manager, and attained his B.S. in Engineering from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

About Williams
Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com.

