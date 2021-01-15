Williams Announces Return of Mike Bruno as Vice President of Business Development

Reporting to Kelly Powers, Will Focus on Accelerating Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it has hired Mike Bruno as Vice President of Business Development, reporting to Kelly Powers, President of Operations & Business Development. As noted in further detail below, Mr. Bruno was previously with Williams for six years (2009-2015).



“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Mike back to the Company, where he will lead our efforts to diversify the business and accelerate top line growth,” said Kelly Powers, President of Operations & Business Development. “Mike brings excellent credentials and decades of relevant experience and leadership, spanning the nuclear and industrial end markets. We’re excited to have a person of his caliber and skill set on board to help Williams achieve its strategic growth objectives.”