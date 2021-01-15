Landsbankinn hf. Offering of covered bonds
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 15.01.2021, 14:12 | 38 | 0 |
Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Monday 18 January at 15:00. Please note that the timing of the auction is a change from the bank’s funding plan which assumed a covered bond auction in week 2. Two non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 23 and LBANK CB 25 and one inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 26, will be offered for sale.
Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Expected settlement date is 25 January 2021.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.
Landsbankinn 3,00 % bis 04/22 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0