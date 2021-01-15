 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2021 / 14:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Vicky
Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Waltenbauer
Position: Manager

b) Amendment
Amendment of the notification from 09.03.2020: Correction of price 1017.049 (instead of 1012.049) and total volume 20340.98 (instead of 20240.98).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
physible GmbH

b) LEI
529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2LQST9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1017.049 EUR 20340.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1017.049 EUR 20340.98 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Munich
MIC: XMUN


