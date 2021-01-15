

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.01.2021 / 14:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Vicky Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gert Last name(s): Waltenbauer Position: Manager

b) Amendment

Amendment of the notification from 09.03.2020: Correction of price 1017.049 (instead of 1012.049) and total volume 20340.98 (instead of 20240.98).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

physible GmbH

b) LEI

529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2LQST9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1017.049 EUR 20340.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1017.049 EUR 20340.98 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stock Exchange Munich MIC: XMUN

