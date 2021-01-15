 

Educational Robot Market worth $2.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Educational Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Humanoid Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots), Component (Sensors, End Effectors, Actuators), Education Level (Higher Education, Special Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the educational robot market is estimated to face headwinds for 2019–2020. Steady deployment of robots in manufacturing industries is facilitating the growth of robotic education and training centers. Growing demand for collaborative robots across education and industry segments is expected to promote new job opportunities in the industrial robot segment as well. Meanwhile, research and development on humanoid robots to transform the service industry. The introduction of industrial robot programming in high school education and the development of humanoid robots for children with special needs are expected to provide market opportunities for educational robots.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28174634

The market for service robots projected to have a higher share during the forecast period

The service robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume, as they are utilized throughout all levels of education. Various types of service robots are designed for different age groups engaged in education and research. Hence, service robots are used from kindergarten to university studies, which broadens its scope. For instance, the JIMU robot from UBTECH Robotics (China) is made for students in middle school. The NAO robot from Softbank Robotics Group (Japan) can be utilized as a teaching assistant for kindergarten schools as well as for robotics research in universities.

The market for software component to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

New developments are taking place for software in both industrial and service robots. Preventive maintenance and simultaneous connectivity of a large number of robots are currently being adopted for industrial robots. 5G connectivity is now being tested for networking industrial robots. For service robots, AI is playing an important role in advancing humanoid robots for functions such as movement, speech recognition, and object identification. Hence, the market for software component is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Robot Market worth $2.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Educational Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Humanoid Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots), Component (Sensors, End Effectors, Actuators), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung - releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique ...
Streamland Media Announces Intent to Acquire Technicolor Post Business from Technicolor
'Movement that inspires' - Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
Bitcoin Revolution Review: The Official App Seen on TV This Morning
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market ...
TokenEx Data Protection Platform named 'Cyber Catalyst'
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments