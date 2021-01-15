The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, January 28, 2021, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting The Bancorp site at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 844.775.2543, access code 8952947. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, February 5, 2021 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 8952947.