 

The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, January 28, 2021, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its earnings results conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

All interested parties can access the live conference call webcast by visiting The Bancorp site at www.thebancorp.com and clicking on the webcast link located on the home page or by dialing 844.775.2543, access code 8952947. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be available following the live call via webcast on Bancorp’s website and telephonically until Friday, February 5, 2021 by dialing 855.859.2056, access code 8952947.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information, please visit www.thebancorp.com

Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call The Bancorp, Inc. (“Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, January 28, 2021, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity