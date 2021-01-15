 

Juniper Networks Announces Date of Virtual Investor Day Event

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Members of the Juniper Networks’ senior leadership team will present the strategy, opportunity and financial outlook from 10:00am ET to 1:00pm ET with a Q&A session lasting one hour to follow immediately afterwards.

The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

