MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: February 3, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer Dial-in: US toll free:1-877-407-3109 International: 1-201-493-6798

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

