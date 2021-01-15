Verint Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Cognyte Software Ltd., Verint’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions Business

After the close of business on February 1, 2021, the distribution date for the spin-off, Verint will distribute to holders of Verint shares, as a pro rata dividend, one Cognyte share for every Verint share held on the close of business on January 25, 2021, the record date for the spin-off. Cognyte shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on NASDAQ under the symbol “CGNT” on February 2, 2021.

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), announced today the record and distribution dates for the spin-off of its Cognyte business, which is expected to be effected through the distribution of 100 percent of the shares of Cognyte Software Ltd., currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Verint, to holders of Verint shares.

Verint shareholders do not need to take any action to receive Cognyte shares to which they are entitled and do not need to pay any consideration or surrender or exchange Verint shares. The distribution generally should not be taxable to Verint shareholders for U.S. federal and Israeli income tax purposes.

The completion of the distribution remains subject to customary closing conditions. Cognyte’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) contains detailed information about Cognyte’s operations, including its business strategy, financial condition, risk factors and conditions to the completion of the spin-off. The registration statement is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Following the spin-off, Cognyte will be a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a safer world. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity and cyber threats.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.