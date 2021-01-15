 

Verint Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Cognyte Software Ltd., Verint’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), announced today the record and distribution dates for the spin-off of its Cognyte business, which is expected to be effected through the distribution of 100 percent of the shares of Cognyte Software Ltd., currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Verint, to holders of Verint shares.

After the close of business on February 1, 2021, the distribution date for the spin-off, Verint will distribute to holders of Verint shares, as a pro rata dividend, one Cognyte share for every Verint share held on the close of business on January 25, 2021, the record date for the spin-off. Cognyte shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on NASDAQ under the symbol “CGNT” on February 2, 2021.

Verint shareholders do not need to take any action to receive Cognyte shares to which they are entitled and do not need to pay any consideration or surrender or exchange Verint shares. The distribution generally should not be taxable to Verint shareholders for U.S. federal and Israeli income tax purposes.

The completion of the distribution remains subject to customary closing conditions. Cognyte’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) contains detailed information about Cognyte’s operations, including its business strategy, financial condition, risk factors and conditions to the completion of the spin-off. The registration statement is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Following the spin-off, Cognyte will be a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a safer world. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity and cyber threats.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Cognyte Software Ltd., Verint’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions Business Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), announced today the record and distribution dates for the spin-off of its Cognyte business, which is expected to be effected through the distribution of 100 percent of the shares of Cognyte Software Ltd., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Verint and Cognyte to Host Virtual Investor Days and Management Roadshows in Advance of Separation
06.01.21
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Market Leadership in Asia Pacific
22.12.20
Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence in Customer Engagement