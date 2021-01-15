 

Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will participate in a Fireside Chat with Andrew D’Silva of B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 am ET.

B. Riley is limiting the live audience to institutional investors, investor relations, and employees of each presenting company. Private investors will not be given access to the live conference, but a replay will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website following the conference.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

Disclaimer

