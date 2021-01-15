voxeljet AG Announced Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company" , or "voxeljet" ), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 621,170 Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of EUR 13.33 per share (this equals $16.16 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York yesterday) in the form of American Depository Receipts in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 251002) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

