Bluma Wellness Announces Proposed Warrant Repricing and Redemption of Debentures

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) announces today that it proposes to amend the exercise price of up to 45,869,475 common share purchase warrants of the Company (collectively, the “Warrants”) to a price of US$1.01 per common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”), representing the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on January 14, 2021 (the “Repricing”). The Warrants were issued on various dates between June 26, 2020 and October 30, 2020, in connection with the conversion of the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the then issued and outstanding 12.5% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (“12.5% Debentures”) in accordance with their terms. The Warrants are currently exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance into Common Shares at an exercise price per Common Share currently equal to the greater of: (i) US$1.00; (ii) the volume weighted average price at which the Common Shares have traded on the CSE during the five trading days ending on the date of exercise; and (iii) 110% of the price at which the 12.5% Debentures were converted. No other terms of the Warrants will be amended other than for fixing their exercise price at US$1.01. Completion of the Repricing is subject to approval of the CSE and the unanimous approval of the holders of the Warrants.

Redemption of Debentures

The Company also announces that it proposes to redeem the US$2,920,000 remaining outstanding principal amount of the Company’s 6.0% unsecured debentures (the “6% Debentures”), together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and to satisfy such amounts in Common Shares at a deemed price of US$0.81 per Common Share (the “Debenture Redemption”), representing the closing price of the Common Shares on the CSE on January 14, 2021, less a 20% discount as permitted under applicable CSE policies. Completion of the Debenture Redemption is subject to the Company entering into debenture settlement agreements with the holders of the 6% Debentures on terms satisfactory to the Company and such holders. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debenture Redemption will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.