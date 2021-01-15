 

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announce Portfolio Manager Changes

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved, effective January 31, 2021 (the "Effective Date"), the appointment of Jonathan DeSimone as a primary portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc.

In addition, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) and BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") announced that, as of the Effective Date, Leland Hart will no longer serve as a primary portfolio manager of the Funds.

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser") will continue to be each Fund's investment adviser, and Alcentra NY, LLC ("Alcentra"), an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, will continue to be the sub-investment adviser to BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. and DCF.

Mr. DeSimone joined Alcentra in September 2020 and is Alcentra's Chief Executive Officer. He chairs Alcentra's Executive Management Committee and is a member of the various Alcentra Investment Committees. Prior to joining Alcentra, Mr. DeSimone worked at Bain Capital Credit (formerly, Sankaty Advisors) from 2002 to 2019, serving as Chief Investment Officer for Liquid Credit from 2012 to 2018 and a member of the firm's Credit Committee from 2008 to 2018. He worked with institutional investors around the world to deploy capital into the high yield, leveraged loan, structured credit, private credit and distressed and special situations markets. He opened the firm's London office in 2005 where he was based until 2009 and previously served as a sector analyst in chemicals and business services.

The investment strategies of the Funds are not changing and, as of the Effective Date, each Fund will be managed by its portfolio management team, as outlined below:

Name of Fund

Primary Portfolio Managers

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc.

Chris Barris

Kevin Cronk

Jonathan DeSimone

Hiram Hamilton

Graham Rainbow

Suhail Shaikh

DCF

Chris Barris

Kevin Cronk

