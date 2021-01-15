General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.30 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:GFNCP) (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is the thirty-first dividend being paid by the Company on its Series C Preferred Stock and is payable with respect to the period commencing on October 31, 2020 and ending on January 30, 2021. This dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record as of January 30, 2021.



