 

ElectraMeccanica Increases Retail Footprint into Three New Cities and Expands “Drive SOLO” Marketing and Ad Campaign

  • Expands Retail Presence for the Single-Occupant SOLO EV by Three New Locations in Q1, Bringing the Total Retail Locations to 13 Across Three Western States (AZ, CA, & OR)
  • “SOLO Drive Tour” Invitation-Only Test Drive Events to Hit Five Cities
  • Company Extends robust Out of Home (OOH) Marketing Campaign and Ad Presence Aimed at Educating Consumers About a New Way to Drive Electric

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles including its flagship SOLO EV, is expanding its retail network to three new West Coast locations. Slated to open in March, the new direct-to-consumer retail locations will be located at The Village at Corte Madera, CA, Los Cerritos Center in Orange County, CA and La Encantada in Tucson, AZ, offering shoppers the ability to learn more, explore the vehicle and place reservations onsite. These additions bring ElectraMeccanica’s retail location count to a total of 13 in 10 major markets.

“As we gear up for the first SOLO EVs to hit the road, we will be accelerating our successful, direct-to-consumer ‘Drive SOLO’ retail plan to further engage and inform potential customers,” said ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera. “We are continuing to enter new markets strategically where interest in and demand for electric vehicles are greatest. Our new and existing retail locations will provide a unique opportunity for potential customers to learn more about driving SOLO.

“Our ‘SOLO Drive Tour' is currently planned for five cities including Scottsdale, AZ, Cerritos, Walnut Creek, and Corte Madera, CA as well as Portland, OR, in February and March. We look forward to bringing our vehicles to select early reservation holders in these exclusive, invitation-only test drive experiences providing one of the first opportunities to look, see and ‘Drive SOLO.’ We are mindfully planning our demonstrations in accordance with all local COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe event for all who attend.”

ElectraMeccanica is ramping up its current “Drive SOLO” marketing campaign aimed at educating consumers on a new way to drive efficiently. The campaign, which involves an aggressive rollout in key eco-conscious cities where the SOLO EV has an existing retail presence, will feature almost 300 billboard and digital mall displays along with social content across the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages. The new creative design, conceptualized internally by ElectraMeccanica with the media buy handled by Accretive Ads, is being extended further into Q1 after demonstrably positive initial results. The campaign illustrates everyday scenarios for driving solo with playful but relevant tag-lines such as “Need HOV Access? Meet Your Plus One” or “Need a Getaway? Meet your #TravelBFF.”

