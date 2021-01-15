 

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q1 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2021 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q1 fiscal 2021 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar or by dialing 1-866-548-4713. International callers can access the conference call at 1-323-794-2093.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 28, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 4, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 1022195. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com


