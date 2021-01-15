PlantX Announces Partnership with Cosmetic Brand Nootka & Sea

The addition of Nootka allows PlantX to further expand its category verticals. Nootka's products will be available to order in the Beauty section of the Company's Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms, www.PlantX.ca and www.PlantX.com , this coming week.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (" PlantX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nootka & Sea (" Nootka "), a privately held British Columbia company that carries on the business of apothecary and cosmetics.

Nootka's "Nootka & Sea" is a lifestyle brand with a West Coast feel. The brand complements the PlantX identity and expands the Company's current verticals and partnerships. PlantX is well positioned to take advantage of this growing plant-based beauty and cosmetics market.

"We are aiming to be the digital face of the plant-based community, and as such we want to be able to carry and offer the very highest-quality products for our customers," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "This partnership will help us capitalize on this exciting market."

Nootka has a retail location that is in proximity to the newly acquired PlantX flagship brick-and-mortar store in Squamish, British Columbia. The Nootka location sells aromatherapy products, such as essential oils and diffusers; men's grooming products, such as beard care and scalp tonic; home goods; and curated gift boxes. Nootka is committed to using only high-quality plant-based ingredients, which fits perfectly with the vision of PlantX.

"Having a brand and location situated close to our new Canadian flagship store is so exciting," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "With our distribution and resources as an e-commerce site, we believe we can turn this into one of our largest verticals."

About PlantX Life Inc.

