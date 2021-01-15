 

PlantX Announces Partnership with Cosmetic Brand Nootka & Sea

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

Partnership will increase the Company's presence in the cosmetics market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nootka & Sea ("Nootka"), a privately held British Columbia company that carries on the business of apothecary and cosmetics.

The addition of Nootka allows PlantX to further expand its category verticals. Nootka's products will be available to order in the Beauty section of the Company's Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms, www.PlantX.ca and www.PlantX.com, this coming week. 

Nootka's "Nootka & Sea" is a lifestyle brand with a West Coast feel. The brand complements the PlantX identity and expands the Company's current verticals and partnerships. PlantX is well positioned to take advantage of this growing plant-based beauty and cosmetics market.

"We are aiming to be the digital face of the plant-based community, and as such we want to be able to carry and offer the very highest-quality products for our customers," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "This partnership will help us capitalize on this exciting market."

Nootka has a retail location that is in proximity to the newly acquired PlantX flagship brick-and-mortar store in Squamish, British Columbia. The Nootka location sells aromatherapy products, such as essential oils and diffusers; men's grooming products, such as beard care and scalp tonic; home goods; and curated gift boxes. Nootka is committed to using only high-quality plant-based ingredients, which fits perfectly with the vision of PlantX.

"Having a brand and location situated close to our new Canadian flagship store is so exciting," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "With our distribution and resources as an e-commerce site, we believe we can turn this into one of our largest verticals."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

