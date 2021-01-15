In a relatively short period of time, the Company has managed to rebuild the La Coste shrimp production facility and has entered the final stages of construction and testing in preparation for the regular stocking and growout of postlarvae (PL) shrimp. Prior to regular stocking, each new facility undergoes an initial ramp up process of testing the main support systems (with shrimp) that control feeding, heating, aeration, and filtration. Once tested and without having to wait until the production facility is totally complete, the Company will immediately begin bringing in biweekly supplies of PLs to place in specific nursery tanks for later transfer to targeted growout tanks. This repeated biweekly stocking will result in year-round weekly harvests once the 40 growout tanks are full of shrimp.

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) for shrimp, provides the following construction update:

The following link provides a video tour through the facility taken on January 12, 2021 while making final preparations:

https://youtu.be/y3j5trMm8tc

Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com and look in the Gallery section at the bottom of any page to see ongoing photos of the shrimp production building and the Water Treatment Plant readiness.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com