 

NaturalShrimp, Inc. La Coste, Texas, January Construction Update

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) for shrimp, provides the following construction update:

In a relatively short period of time, the Company has managed to rebuild the La Coste shrimp production facility and has entered the final stages of construction and testing in preparation for the regular stocking and growout of postlarvae (PL) shrimp. Prior to regular stocking, each new facility undergoes an initial ramp up process of testing the main support systems (with shrimp) that control feeding, heating, aeration, and filtration. Once tested and without having to wait until the production facility is totally complete, the Company will immediately begin bringing in biweekly supplies of PLs to place in specific nursery tanks for later transfer to targeted growout tanks. This repeated biweekly stocking will result in year-round weekly harvests once the 40 growout tanks are full of shrimp.

The following link provides a video tour through the facility taken on January 12, 2021 while making final preparations:

https://youtu.be/y3j5trMm8tc

Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com and look in the Gallery section at the bottom of any page to see ongoing photos of the shrimp production building and the Water Treatment Plant readiness.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com


08.01.21
NaturalShrimp, Inc. and Hydrenesis Form Joint Venture in Florida
30.12.20
NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Nominations for Board of Director Positions
22.12.20
Ecoponex Systems International, LLC and NaturalShrimp Announce Development of Shrimp Facility in Puerto Rico
18.12.20
NaturalShrimp, Inc. Closes on the Asset Purchase of Alder Aqua, LLC f/k/a VeroBlue Farms