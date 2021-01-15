Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center Select 8x8 Cloud Communications to Transform Employee and Fan Experience

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) team and Honda Center , one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country, have selected 8x8 as their official cloud communications provider. The Ducks are deploying the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact center solution to help improve employee, partner, and customer experience.

The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center wanted to accelerate digital transformation efforts throughout the organization and recognized its need to move away from its legacy, on-premises communications and contact center systems. Working closely with technology provider Insight Enterprises, the Ducks assessed several cloud providers before selecting 8x8’s integrated cloud voice, team chat, meetings and contact center solution to allow its more than 500 employees, including contact center agents, to enhance fan engagement, while improving efficiency, collaboration and productivity as they work from anywhere.

“Our efforts off the ice, including modernizing the digital workplace, are driven by our goal of delivering the ultimate fan experience. Partnering with 8x8, a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, and moving communications and engagement to the cloud will be a critical component for the success of this strategy,” said Jackie Slope, Vice President, Information Technology at The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center. “8x8’s integrated cloud communications and contact center solution with industry-leading service reliability, availability and voice quality, deep reporting and analytics, SMS capabilities, and tight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 will allow us to enhance customer service and strengthen fan relationships before, during and after each game or event.”

The Ducks will also use 8x8 cloud communications services for post-game press conferences.

“Organizations of all sizes, including professional sports teams like the Anaheim Ducks, have recognized that moving to an integrated cloud communications and contact center solution is a digital transformation accelerator, driving significant business value, optimizing performance and growth,” said Steve Seger, Chief Revenue Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We’re thrilled to provide the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center with a single platform for communications and customer engagement as we help them transform the employee and fan experience, and support their future growth initiatives.”

8x8 and Gartner Magic Quadrant

Recently, 8x8 was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide1. This is the ninth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report. 8x8 was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service2.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheith, November 12, 2020. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2020: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, November 9, 2020.

