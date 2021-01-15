 

Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center Select 8x8 Cloud Communications to Transform Employee and Fan Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:50  |  29   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) team and Honda Center, one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country, have selected 8x8 as their official cloud communications provider. The Ducks are deploying the 8x8 integrated cloud communications and contact center solution to help improve employee, partner, and customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005106/en/

The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center wanted to accelerate digital transformation efforts throughout the organization and recognized its need to move away from its legacy, on-premises communications and contact center systems. Working closely with technology provider Insight Enterprises, the Ducks assessed several cloud providers before selecting 8x8’s integrated cloud voice, team chat, meetings and contact center solution to allow its more than 500 employees, including contact center agents, to enhance fan engagement, while improving efficiency, collaboration and productivity as they work from anywhere.

“Our efforts off the ice, including modernizing the digital workplace, are driven by our goal of delivering the ultimate fan experience. Partnering with 8x8, a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, and moving communications and engagement to the cloud will be a critical component for the success of this strategy,” said Jackie Slope, Vice President, Information Technology at The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center. “8x8’s integrated cloud communications and contact center solution with industry-leading service reliability, availability and voice quality, deep reporting and analytics, SMS capabilities, and tight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 will allow us to enhance customer service and strengthen fan relationships before, during and after each game or event.”

The Ducks will also use 8x8 cloud communications services for post-game press conferences.

“Organizations of all sizes, including professional sports teams like the Anaheim Ducks, have recognized that moving to an integrated cloud communications and contact center solution is a digital transformation accelerator, driving significant business value, optimizing performance and growth,” said Steve Seger, Chief Revenue Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We’re thrilled to provide the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center with a single platform for communications and customer engagement as we help them transform the employee and fan experience, and support their future growth initiatives.”

8x8 and Gartner Magic Quadrant

Recently, 8x8 was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide1. This is the ninth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report. 8x8 was also recognized as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service2.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheith, November 12, 2020. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2020: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, November 9, 2020.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center Select 8x8 Cloud Communications to Transform Employee and Fan Experience 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) team and Honda Center, one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country, have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TransEnterix Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity