Afya Limited Announces that Whitebook was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in Brazil by Consumer Spend in 2020

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announces that its clinical decision software, WhiteBook, an app created by PEBMED, was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in Brazil by consumer spend in 2020 for the fifth year in a row.



App Annie conducted the study, a website specialized in app analytics and app market data that combined data from iOS and Google Play that evaluates more than 8 million mobile app per year. In the top ten WhiteBook was among great apps such as Tinder, YouTube, Netflix, TikTok and others.