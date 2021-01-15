Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2020, on February 23, 2021, after the market close. The Company intends to issue a brief advisory release informing the market about the posting of its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on February 23, 2021. Subsequent to the advisory release, the Company will post its financial results for the quarter to its website, which can then be viewed at either www.sykes.com (under the “Investor Relations” section, sub-section “Investor News”) or at: http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/default.aspx.



SYKES’ management team will conduct a conference call on February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth-quarter 2020 results. The discussion will be carried live on the Internet and can be accessed either via the investor relations section of the SYKES website (sub-section, “Featured Events”) or via the following at https://services.choruscall.com/links/sykes210224.html . The conference call webcast will be archived until February 24, 2022.