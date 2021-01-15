 

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2020, on February 23, 2021, after the market close. The Company intends to issue a brief advisory release informing the market about the posting of its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on February 23, 2021. Subsequent to the advisory release, the Company will post its financial results for the quarter to its website, which can then be viewed at either www.sykes.com (under the “Investor Relations” section, sub-section “Investor News”) or at: http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/default.aspx.

SYKES’ management team will conduct a conference call on February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth-quarter 2020 results. The discussion will be carried live on the Internet and can be accessed either via the investor relations section of the SYKES website (sub-section, “Featured Events”) or via the following at https://services.choruscall.com/links/sykes210224.html. The conference call webcast will be archived until February 24, 2022.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or “the Company”) is a leading provider of multi-channel demand generation and global customer engagement services. The Company provides differentiated full lifecycle customer engagement solutions and services primarily to Global 2000 companies and their end customers principally in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation & leisure and healthcare industries. SYKES’ differentiated full lifecycle management services platform effectively engages customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital marketing and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention, many of which can be optimized by a suite of robotic process automation (“RPA”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, South Asia and Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Its Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer-engagement solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for its clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Additionally, through the acquisition of RPA provider Symphony Ventures Ltd (“Symphony”) coupled with its investment in AI through XSell Technologies, Inc. (“XSell”), the Company also provides a suite of solutions such as consulting, implementation, hosting and managed services that optimizes its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. SYKES’ complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer engagement centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It delivers cost-effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
(813) 233-7143


