 

LiveWire Ergogenics Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update for 2021

Anaheim, CA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today releases CEO Letter to Shareholders.

Fellow Shareholders,

We are ready to hit 2021 head-on with an ever-increasing focus on building an exceptional company. Most of the pieces for that are now in place, and our vision of building the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery on our unique ranch location for regenerative cannabis tractor-less farming for the cultivation of organic, medicinal, and recreational cannabis in California, are now in place.

Looking back at this past years' experience and evaluating our progress to date, I can now write this letter with extreme optimism for the future of our company. It also is meant as a thank you to the passionate group of dedicated individuals focused on our success, and our shareholders that have stuck with us and supported us for the last few years.

Especially this last year has been a profound learning experience for our management, expert teams, and partners, creating a wealth of insights into the complicated processes of complying with complex laws and environmental rules and regulations on the local and State level. This, and the fact that regulators are growing more comfortable with a more transparent and maturing cannabis industry, has encouraged us to transition from our traditional health and wellness model of years past, to our current business model for regenerative cannabis tractor-less farming for the cultivation of organic, medicinal, and recreational cannabis in California. Strictly following our business model to grow only the best quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis, we will be able to significantly improve the financial performance of the Company, and expect this to be reflected in a corresponding share price as we capitalize on the following key assets:

