 

goeasy Ltd. Provides Update on Sale of Equity Interest in PayBright

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 14:55  |  58   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, has provided an update to the previously announced sale of its minority equity interest in PayBright Inc. (“PayBright”) in connection with the sale of PayBright to Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”).

Under the terms of the transaction, which closed on January 1, 2021, goeasy received i) total cash of C$23.0 million, excluding one-time expenses and closing adjustments, ii) 655,416 common shares of Affirm, and iii) 468,154 common shares of Affirm held in escrow and subject to forfeiture if certain PayBright revenue milestones are not met.

Subsequent to the closing of the sale transaction, Affirm completed an initial public offering and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AFRM". The equity consideration received by goeasy is subject to customary lock-up agreements in connection with Affirm’s initial public offering.

As previously stated, goeasy will continue its commercial partnership with Affirm following the closing of the sale transaction.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

Seite 1 von 2
goeasy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

goeasy Ltd. Provides Update on Sale of Equity Interest in PayBright MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, has provided an update to the previously announced sale of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
i3 Updates on BLITZPOKER’s Success and Announces Planned Name Change
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Robex Resources Inc. Announces Two Nominations to Boost Its Management Team
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
goeasy Ltd. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid