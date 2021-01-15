goeasy Ltd. Provides Update on Sale of Equity Interest in PayBright

Under the terms of the transaction, which closed on January 1, 2021, goeasy received i) total cash of C$23.0 million, excluding one-time expenses and closing adjustments, ii) 655,416 common shares of Affirm, and iii) 468,154 common shares of Affirm held in escrow and subject to forfeiture if certain PayBright revenue milestones are not met.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“ goeasy ” or the “ Company ”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, has provided an update to the previously announced sale of its minority equity interest in PayBright Inc. (“ PayBright ”) in connection with the sale of PayBright to Affirm Holdings Inc. (“ Affirm ”).

Subsequent to the closing of the sale transaction, Affirm completed an initial public offering and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AFRM". The equity consideration received by goeasy is subject to customary lock-up agreements in connection with Affirm’s initial public offering.

As previously stated, goeasy will continue its commercial partnership with Affirm following the closing of the sale transaction.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.