 

Versus Systems Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 14:55  |  46   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,280,000 units at a public offering price of USD $7.50 per unit, for gross proceeds of USD $9,600,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Versus. Each unit consists of one common share, one Unit A Warrant and one Unit B Warrant, each to purchase one common share at USD $7.50 per share. All of the units are being offered by Versus. In addition, Versus has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 192,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.   

The common shares and Unit A Warrants are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on January 15, 2021 under the ticker symbols "VS” and “VSSYW”, respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 14, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from the offices of Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (612) 326-1305, or by email at info@lakestreet.com. These documents may also be obtained free of charge, when they are available, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Seite 1 von 3
Versus Systems Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,280,000 units at a public offering price of USD $7.50 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
i3 Updates on BLITZPOKER’s Success and Announces Planned Name Change
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Robex Resources Inc. Announces Two Nominations to Boost Its Management Team
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Versus Systems Inc. meldet Preise seines Emissionsangebots