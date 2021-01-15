 

Schwab Introduces Two Custom-Built Variable Annuities That Are Among the Lowest Cost on the Market

Charles Schwab has introduced two new variable annuities that are among the lowest cost in the industry. The Schwab Genesis Variable Annuity is offered directly to Schwab clients and the Schwab Genesis Advisory Variable Annuity is available through independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) who custody assets with Schwab Advisor Services. Both products are offered in collaboration with Protective Life Insurance Company and have base annuity fees 40% to 75% below the industry average.*

“We know costs matter, and flexibility, choice, and guaranteed income are highly valued by clients planning for retirement. That’s why we designed Genesis to be among the lowest cost variable annuities in the industry, offering a personalized, tax-deferred growth strategy with a variety of guaranteed lifetime income and death benefit protection options,” said Tina Perrino, Vice President, Schwab Income Solutions.

The new products offer a broad line-up of 63 professionally managed investment portfolios from 12 different fund families, including the Schwab S&P 500 Index Portfolio, which has a total annual operating expense of 0.03%.

In addition, Genesis annuities have no surrender charges and offer optional income and death benefit protection for an additional cost. SecurePaySM Life, a guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit (GLWB) rider, is designed to lock-in gains annually and provide guaranteed income for life. An optional death benefit can provide purchase payment protection for loved ones regardless of how the market performs.

More information about the Schwab Genesis Variable Annuity is available here. RIAs can find more information about the Schwab Genesis Advisory Variable Annuity here.

Disclosures

* Base variable annuity fees (mortality, expense and administration charges) of 0.45% (or 0.65% when the Return of Purchase Payments Death Benefit is selected) for the Schwab Genesis Variable Annuity and 0.25% (or 0.45% when the Return of Purchase Payments Death Benefit is selected) for the Schwab Genesis Advisory Variable Annuity, as compared with the industry average of 1.15%, according to a September 2, 2020 Morningstar survey of 2,990 variable annuities. This fee does not include the election of the guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit or expenses associated with the underlying investment options.

