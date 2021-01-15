 

Bill.com to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on February 4, 2021

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Bill.com will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The news release with the financial results and dial-in information for the call and webcast will be accessible at the Bill.com investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com) prior to the conference call. The replay will also be available as a webcast on Bill.com's Investor Relations website.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.

