 

RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the markets close on February 25, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on February 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s fourth quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2021, until midnight (Eastern Time) on March 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering pin number 13714926.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:
 http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the markets close on February 25, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TransEnterix Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity