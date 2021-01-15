BET to Air Mega Night of Tyler Perry Must-Watch Originals With the Return of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and the World Television Debut of “Madea’s Farewell Play” Airing Tuesday, February 16

Today, BET announced the premiere date of the much-anticipated original drama “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” season two and the television debut of acclaimed stage play “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” airing Tuesday, February 16 starting at 8 PM ET/PT. “The Oval ” was the #1 new series for African Americans P2+ on cable in calendar year 2020*. “ Tyler Perry’s The Oval” season two returns Tuesday, February 16, at a special time 10:30 PM ET/PT. The series will then move to its regular time slot of 9 PM ET/PT starting Tuesday, February 23. Come home to BET for a night of Black joy, entertainment and more of the Tyler Perry content we all can’t get enough of!

About “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” season two airing on a *NEW* night TUESDAYS on BET & BET Her

The one-hour drama, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” returns with its second jaw-breaking season and lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. The talented ensemble cast for season two includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon star in the 22-episodes original series.

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

About “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play”

In Tyler Perry’s final stage run as Madea, he pulls together some of his audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy. Madea is in rare form, as she tries to support her great-grandchildren, and daughter Cora. While at her granddaughter’s home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help the family navigate their new normal. All seems fine until Mr. Brown takes a trip that leaves audiences in stitches. As always, Perry’s blend of incredible music and laugh out loud moments make the “Madea’s Farewell Play” great food for the soul.