 

Beyond Meat Unveils Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Global Headquarters Aimed at Fueling Accelerated Innovation

The expansive campus will continue to set the pace for disruptive and game-changing products to further lead the plant-based meat category

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) today announced its plans to enter a 12-year lease in a new, nearly 300,000 square foot space at 888 N. Douglas Street in El Segundo, California. The building is currently under development by Hackman Capital Partners with anticipated completion in spring 2021. The site will serve as the company’s new state-of-the-art global headquarters, making it one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced plant-based research centers. The cutting-edge campus is slated to open in fall of this year and is a substantial increase in the company’s footprint that will support best-in-class innovation, advanced research labs and the incubation of big ideas that further disrupt and define the plant-based market of the future.

“Our ambitious new campus and truly state-of-the-art research facilities reflect our commitment to providing our consumers, customers, and strategic partners with the very best in science, technology, and culinary arts as we together answer the global protein challenge,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. “The new campus and facilities will house cutting-edge fundamental and applied research, alongside globalized product development teams, all in service to a single goal: creating meat from plants that is indistinguishable from its animal protein equivalent. It is on this campus that we expect to advance ever more rapidly against our taste, nutrition, and cost metrics, inviting and empowering more and more consumers around the world to Go Beyond.”

The construction of the new Beyond Meat Global Headquarters will take place in three phases and will include increased pilot space to support multiple product lines while enabling space for 3-4x growth of research personnel over current levels. Additionally, the campus will feature future-forward research incubators that will enable the development of new technologies and more innovative products utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Conveniently located a few minutes from LAX and walking distance from the METRO C (Green) Line, the addition of the expansive campus will further enable the company to attract the world’s best talent with a focus on holistic wellness including a fitness center, cafeteria, ample outdoor spaces, and interior living walls to promote healthy air quality. The space will be designed to be LEED and Fitwel Certified to align with Beyond Meat’s mission and commitment to sustainability and workplace wellbeing.

