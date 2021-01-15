Result of Meeting

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 15 January 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Nigel Beer, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes, Mr Hugh Younger and Mr Tim Levett.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also available on the NVM Private Equity website at: www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/nvt/

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon 11,453,054 356,018 2,706 0 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2020 11,510,782 295,996 5,000 0 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2020 10,360,606 356,018 434,822 660,332 4 To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine 10,630,617 362,788 369,271 449,102 5 To re-elect as a director Mr N J Beer 10,954,987 355,627 207,054 294,110 6 To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green 10,998,721 355,627 163,320 294,110 7 To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett 10,817,350 355,627 343,490 295,311 8 To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes 11,028,882 355,627 65,828 361,441 9 To re-elect as a director Mr H P Younger 10,880,370 355,627 220,365 355,416 10 To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company 10,522,326 353,319 638,897 297,236 11 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,366,068 353,319 30,104 62,287 12 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,304,500 371,313 40,487 95,478 13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 10,993,716 338,132 388,230 91,700 14 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 11,066,143 665,077 80,558 0

Enquiries:

James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.