 

Landsea Homes to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 21st in Celebration of Going Public

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has announced it will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on January 21, 2021, in celebration of going public through its recently completed business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on January 7, 2021.

Landsea Homes CEO John Ho will be virtually ringing the closing bell on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by various members of the management team, along with a host of the Company’s employees, to celebrate this momentous occasion. The livestream of the ceremony can be viewed on Nasdaq’s website at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or through Nasdaq’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq/.

“I’m honored to be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of the entire Landsea team, who have all worked so hard to bring our award-winning homebuilding platform to the public market,” said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. “Though there is still much work to be done to continue driving growth as we enter this new phase as a publicly-traded company, we look forward to relishing in this unique moment and celebrating such a significant accomplishment.”

Martin Tian, Founder and Chairman of Landsea Homes’ parent, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., commented: “I’d like to thank all our employees and partners for their hard work in helping us to achieve this significant milestone. I look forward to continue supporting Landsea Homes’ development in becoming a leading national homebuilder committed to sustainability.”

On January 13, 2021, Landsea filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) an 8-K that includes all final closing details pertaining to the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The 8-K can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the investor relations portion of Landsea’s website at ir.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation’s fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
LSEA@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860


