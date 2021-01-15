 

BioDelivery Sciences to Present Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Meeting

Oral Presentation of Data from Phase I Safety Study & Secondary Respiratory Outcomes
Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone on January 16 from 1:10pm – 2:10pm CT

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, will present three scientific posters regarding BELBUCA (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society Meeting (NANS) taking place virtually January 15-16, 2021.

“We are pleased to be presenting this data at NANS 2021 and sharing this information with the scientific community,” said Thomas Smith, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BDSI.

Data from a placebo-controlled study compared safety outcomes of BELBUCA versus oral oxycodone. Results will be detailed in an oral presentation on Saturday, January 16 from 1:10 – 2:10pm CT and also in the following poster:

Secondary Respiratory Outcomes of a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial: Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone

Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD

Additional poster presentations include:

The Pharmacokinetics From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial Comparing Buprenorphine Buccal Film and Oral Oxycodone

Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD

Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone: Effects on Pupillometry From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial

Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD

All three abstracts will be available for on-demand viewing by accessing the 2021 NANS Meeting website (https://conference.neuromodulation.org/) beginning January 15th through April 16th.

Important Safety Information About BELBUCA

BELBUCA (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Limitations of Use

Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, and because of the greater risks of overdose and death with long-acting opioid formulations, reserve BELBUCA for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options (e.g., non-opioid analgesics or immediate-release opioids) are ineffective, not tolerated, or would be otherwise inadequate to provide sufficient management of pain.

