 

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to present at NobleCon17

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP), the only pure play Capesize dry bulk shipping company listed in the U.S., announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis and its CFO, Mr. Stavros Gyftakis will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:45 pm Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com 

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website: https://www.seanergymaritime.com/en/news/newscasts/article-000252C78D, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com next month.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

