CoreCivic Provides Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company") announced today the tax allocations of its 2020 dividend distributions.
For common shareholders of CoreCivic, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.
|Common Shares (NYSE: CXW)
|Period
|CUSIP
|Record Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Total
Capital
Gain
|
Return of
Capital (1)
|
Total
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends (2)
|
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|4Q2019
|21871N101
|01/06/2020
|01/15/2020
|$0.440000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.440000
|$0.040745
|$0.000000
|$0.399255
|1Q2020
|21871N101
|04/01/2020
|04/15/2020
|$0.440000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.440000
|$0.040745
|$0.000000
|$0.399255
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment
(2) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Ordinary Dividends
About CoreCivic
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.
|Contact:
|
Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
|Media: Steve Owen - Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107
