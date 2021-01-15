Fluent Announces Recipients of Inaugural Business Empowerment Program to Support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Five entrepreneurs were selected from over 270 applications for company’s $250K digital marketing program

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the recipients of its first Business Empowerment Program, an initiative focused on supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Five recipients, including: Official Black Wall Street, CapWay, Waiver, EDEN BodyWorks and Jopwell, will each receive $50,000 worth of digital marketing resources to support and accelerate business growth.



Following a year where minority and women-owned businesses were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with historically limited opportunities for funding and growth, Fluent launched the Business Empowerment Program on October 27th, 2020. As part of Fluent’s ongoing DEI initiative, the Business Empowerment Program supports minority and women-led businesses to succeed in today’s digital economy. Fluent received almost 300 applications from businesses representing a diverse set of industries and objectives across North America. The application window for the 2021 program closed on December 31st, 2020.