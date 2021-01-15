 

Fluent Announces Recipients of Inaugural Business Empowerment Program to Support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Five entrepreneurs were selected from over 270 applications for company’s $250K digital marketing program

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the recipients of its first Business Empowerment Program, an initiative focused on supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Five recipients, including: Official Black Wall Street, CapWay, Waiver, EDEN BodyWorks and Jopwell, will each receive $50,000 worth of digital marketing resources to support and accelerate business growth. 

Following a year where minority and women-owned businesses were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with historically limited opportunities for funding and growth, Fluent launched the Business Empowerment Program on October 27th, 2020. As part of Fluent’s ongoing DEI initiative, the Business Empowerment Program supports minority and women-led businesses to succeed in today’s digital economy. Fluent received almost 300 applications from businesses representing a diverse set of industries and objectives across North America. The application window for the 2021 program closed on December 31st, 2020.

“As a team, we are proud to announce the grant recipients of this program and to bring light to a difficult year by giving back in the best way we can,” said Matt Conlin, President and Co-founder of Fluent. “We are excited to support these businesses by offering them marketing resources they don’t currently have access to, which will help take their company to the next level. We can’t wait to see what they’re able to achieve!” 

As part of the application process, business owners shared examples of how the program would further drive their business goals. The five recipients were chosen through a multi-tiered, committee-led selection process, resulting in the following Business Empowerment Program roster for 2021: 

  • Official Black Wall Street is a digital platform and app connecting consumers to Black-owned businesses, while giving Black entrepreneurs the resources and exposure needed to thrive. 
  • CapWay is a financial technology startup that focuses on opportunities and positive financial experiences for those who have been unsupported by the traditional financial system.
  • Waiver is a financial technology company which blocks overdraft and maintenance fees for any U.S. bank account through their mobile app.
  • EDEN BodyWorks manufactures and distributes natural hair and body care products. 
  • Jopwell is the leading career advancement platform for Black, Latinx, and Native American students and professionals. 
    Seite 1 von 2
    Fluent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluent Announces Recipients of Inaugural Business Empowerment Program to Support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses Five entrepreneurs were selected from over 270 applications for company’s $250K digital marketing programNEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
i3 Updates on BLITZPOKER’s Success and Announces Planned Name Change
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Robex Resources Inc. Announces Two Nominations to Boost Its Management Team
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Fluent, Inc. Announces Preliminary Financial Metrics for 2020
07.01.21
Fluent, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
01.01.21
3 Top-Aktien, die zu unter 5 Dollar pro Aktie gehandelt werden