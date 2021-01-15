IMPORTANT NOTICE

In celebration of the first day of Stellantis - formed from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA - John Elkann, Chairman, Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will ring the traditional opening bell of the three stock exchanges where Stellantis shares will be listed.

Stellantis shares are expected to begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Borsa Italiana in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021 and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The NYSE is closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Opening ceremonies will be webcast:

Monday, Jan. 18:

3:00 a.m. EST/09:00 CET – Borsa Italiana, Milan (Italy)

https://www.borsaitaliana.it/homepage/homepage.htm

Tuesday, Jan. 19:

9:25 a.m. EST/ 3:25 p.m. CET – NYSE (U.S.)

www.nyse.com/bell

Background:

FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete the combination on January 16, 2021.

After the completion of the transaction, Groupe PSA shareholders will receive 1.742 shares of Stellantis for each PSA share, while FCA shareholders will receive 1 share of Stellantis for each FCA share.

A virtual press conference will be held by CEO Carlos Tavares on Tuesday, January 19 at 9:40 a.m. EST/ 3:40 p.m. CET: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/

