 

Huntington Announces Changes to the Board and Management, and Proposed Acquisition of Ontario Mining Properties

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announced today changes to the directors and executive officers of the Company. In addition, the Company also announced that it has entered into two mineral property acquisition agreements with arm’s length third parties, as described below.

EXECUTIVE AND BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Huntington is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Brown has been appointed as interim President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Mr. Sameer Uplenchwar has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Frank Busch has been appointed as a director of the Company.

The Company also announced that Mr. Tim Bowes and Mr. Michael Binnion have resigned as directors of the Company. Huntington would like to thank both gentlemen for their contributions to the Company over the years.

Mr. Christopher Brown, P.Eng, brings over 25 years of financial and technical engineering experience having worked significantly on emerging resource plays internationally. He was responsible for advising institutional investors on exploration global investment opportunities and was a top ranked research analyst with BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity. His most recent focus has been applying his global expertise to assist Indigenous Nations in Canada to institute corporate governance and provide management leadership for new commercial opportunities for Nations. He has met with significant success on improving access to capital for Indigenous Nations, as well as, effectively partnering to develop new revenue streams that directly benefit the Nations.

Mr. Sameer Uplenchwar, CPA, CMA, CFM, brings over 15 years of financial and business experience, with recent experience working with Mr. Brown on providing financial and governance guidance/development for First Nations. Mr. Uplenchwar most recently served as Managing Director with Global Hunter Securities in Calgary, and later Head of US Research with GMP Capital in Houston. Before that, Mr. Uplenchwar served as Senior Energy Analyst supporting a $550MM gross long/short strategy fund in New York for Surveyor Capital LLC. Previously, Mr. Uplenchwar worked for Morgan Stanley in New York, as well as KPMG and LaSalle/ABN AMRO Bank. Mr. Uplenchwar has been active on environmental initiatives and will provide both financial guidance to Huntington in addition to ESG oversight.

