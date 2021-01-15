BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation

15 January 2021 BP announces non-executive director resignation In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules, BP plc ("bp") today announced that Dame Alison Carnwath, non-executive director, has given notice of her decision to step down from the bp board for personal and professional reasons, with effect from 14 January 2021. Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alison for the important contribution she has made to bp over the last three years." Further information bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com , +44 (0)7831 095541

