 

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results on Monday, February 1

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 prior to market open on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, February 1, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744
Telephone Replay: (available through February 15, 2021): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 10151576
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.

