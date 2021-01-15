BioSig to Present at the 26th Annual International AF Symposium

Clinical observations collected with BioSig’s PURE EP TM System will be presented by G. Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, during Spotlight Session: Early Stage and Emerging New Technologies and Drugs in Cardiac EP on January 29, 2021, from 2:40-3:40pm ET.

Westport, CT, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 26 th Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium, held virtually on January 29-31, 2021.

More than 470 patient cases have been conducted with the PURE EPTM System to date across seven clinical sites in the US. Dr. Gallinghouse is one of the most experienced PURE EPTM physician users, having worked with the technology since 2019.

This year, the AF Symposium will be streamed live and can be attended free of charge. To register for the event, please follow this link: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehfs ...

“The annual AF Symposium is one of the industry's highlights, and we are particularly grateful to the organizers for opening up this outstanding event to the broader audience in 2021. All stakeholders, including patients and the financial community, are being presented with a unique opportunity to attend a highly educational industry event that would normally be reserved for peer-to-peer engagement. We look forward to contributing to the excellent scientific program and learning about the latest clinical advances from the faculty and our peers,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About The 26th Annual International AF Symposium

This intensive, highly focused three-day symposium brings together the world’s leading medical scientists to share in a highly interactive environment the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The primary objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with a thorough and practical course on the current state of the art in the field of atrial fibrillation in a scholarly and collegial atmosphere, as well as an opportunity to network with colleagues and faculty between sessions. More information about the event on www.afsymposium.com .