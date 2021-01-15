 

Application Services Expand to Meet Enterprise Demand for Digital Transformation

As enterprises carry out broad overhauls of their IT capabilities to solve business problems, application development and maintenance services are expanding to support such large-scale digital transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Archetype Report finds projects and engagements in this area are increasingly focused on providing packaged software solutions, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and managed services contracts. Providers are stepping up from traditional ADM services to incorporate automation, artificial intelligence (AI), more extensive testing and metrics and new development methodologies.

“As applications become more central to enterprise success, service providers are taking on more important roles,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Next-gen ADM services help companies make both their technology and their culture more competitive in a changing world.”

The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have sharpened enterprise focus on the business benefits and cost efficiencies of software modernization projects, according to the report. Overall, enterprises launching major digitization projects are looking for improved operations and efficiency, competitive advantage and more feature-rich applications demanded by their customers. Digital transformation can also help companies create new markets and ways of doing business.

Next-gen ADM services are allowing enterprises to take on the complexity of using both traditional business software and cloud-native applications based on microservices and APIs (application programming interfaces), the report says. Providers can assist clients with the standardization, modernization and management required for this transition, often by introducing Agile and DevOps methodologies.

Next-gen ADM provider engagements include traditional services such as consulting, design, custom development, packaged software integration, operations and testing. They address needs including customer experience (CX), user experience (UX), security and mobile applications. Projects often include greater use of metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs). It is becoming more common for contracts to be based on business outcomes rather than the performance of tasks, ISG says.

