 

Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 15:55  |  39   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading resumed today in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY) at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on January 15, 2021. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on January 14, 2021 at 17:10:16 Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
 Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com


Nasdaq Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading resumed today in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY) at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on January 15, 2021. Trading in the company’s stock was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
Saga Pure ASA: Change of Subscription Ratio in Subsequent Offerings
Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Hold Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 28 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Nasdaq Halts Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
14.01.21
Nasdaq Issues Statement on Political Action Committee Donations
13.01.21
Nasdaq Launches New Risk Platform for the Sell-Side and Broker Clearing Industries
13.01.21
Nasdaq Welcomed 79 Listings to its European Markets in 2020
12.01.21
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 31, 2020
12.01.21
Nasdaq December 2020 Volumes, 4Q20 Statistics, Issues Update to Expense Guidance
06.01.21
Nasdaq Led all Exchanges in 2020 Equity Options Trading
05.01.21
Nebenwerte: 2020 im Zeichen der Corona-Krise – Gefestigte Aktienmärkte trotz anhaltender Krise und Lockdowns
30.12.20
Nasdaq Advances Corporate Sustainability Leadership in 2020
24.12.20
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 15, 2020