AB „Novaturas“ financial calendar for year 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.01.2021, 15:47 | 27 | 0 | 0 15.01.2021, 15:47 | AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2021 at these dates: 15.02.2021 Revenue and clients for January period 15.03.2021 Revenue and clients for February period 15.04.2021 Revenue and clients for March period 28.04.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2021 Till 30.04.2021 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders 14.05.2021 Revenue and clients for April period 15.06.2021 Revenue and clients for May period 15.07.2021 Revenue and clients for June period 29.07.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2021 16.08.2021 Revenue and clients for July period 15.09.2021 Revenue and clients for August period 15.10.2021 Revenue and clients for September period 27.10.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2021 15.11.2021 Revenue and clients for October period 15.12.2021 Revenue and clients for November period 14.01.2022 Revenue and clients for December period 08.02.2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 month of 2021 CFO

Tomas Staškūnas

tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt

+370 687 10426





