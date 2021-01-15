 

Recruiter.com Partners with Proactive Investors to Expand Investor Outreach

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced it signed an agreement with Proactive Investors to expand the Company’s investor outreach through new video and media content.

"We continue to achieve major milestones, and we want to ensure our successes are reaching the largest number of investors possible,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We entered 2021 with an extremely strong foundation, ready to capitalize on many incredible opportunities as the reopening of the economy continues. We believe we are on track to realize our vision of becoming one of the leading on-demand professional recruiting solutions.”

Founded in 2006, Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. One of the fastest-growing financial media portals in the world, Proactive Investors provides breaking news, commentary, and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, targeting only the most engaged investor audiences. Amplifying, illuminating, and marshalling the facts to meet every client’s objectives, Proactive Investors enables the investor community to gain access to rich, dynamic, relevant information about client businesses.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of over 27,500 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

