Mars Petcare Announces Precautionary Recall Of Limited Number Of Pedigree And Chappie Products

These products do not meet our high quality and safety standards and could contain levels of Vitamin D which may cause harm to your pet if consumed over several weeks, so we are taking this proactive step to retrieve the listed products.

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Petcare UK is announcing the proactive recall of a limited number of products, including CHAPPIE Complete, PEDIGREE Dry Mixer and PEDIGREE Complete Dry Chicken and Vegetables products.

We ask consumers who have purchased these specific, affected products to immediately cease feeding it to their pet and contact our consumer care team for more information.

If you have fed this product to your pet and in the event they are showing signs of illness, such as excessive drinking and urination, we encourage you to seek veterinary advice.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates listed in the table below are the only products impacted.

Mars Petcare UK is working with all of our distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates of the products impacted are detailed in the below table and are the only products impacted. Each product will have a lot code and best before date printed on the bag.