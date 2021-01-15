Blackstone Announces Appointment of Jeff Margolis, Leading Healthcare Information Technology Executive, as Senior Advisor

Ram Jagannath, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We’re thrilled to have Jeff join us as a Senior Advisor as we continue to identify and back innovators in the healthcare space. His strategic expertise in applying advanced technologies to address the complex challenges across the healthcare ecosystem will help our team better invest in, and support, the evolution and expansion of leading businesses in this industry.”

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of Jeff Margolis, former Chairman and CEO of TriZetto and the prior CEO and current Chairman of Welltok, Inc., as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Margolis brings more than 35 years of knowledge and experience growing innovative healthcare technology and service organizations, from early-stage through category-leadership, to advise Blackstone and its portfolio companies.

Jeff Margolis added: “I’m excited to support the Blackstone team’s commitment to systematically apply capital and industry thought leadership to accelerate progress at the nexus of healthcare and technology. Blackstone’s expertise and operational resources can play a crucial role in scaling the next generation of healthcare technology and services companies that meaningfully improve the health of individuals and populations across the globe.”

Jon Korngold, Global Head of Blackstone Growth, said: “We’re excited to welcome Jeff as a Senior Advisor. His long-standing, multi-faceted experience in healthcare information technology across private and government payers, providers, employers and pharma will benefit both our investment professionals and our portfolio companies as we help entrepreneurs navigate rapidly changing environments.”

Mr. Margolis’ extensive experience includes a decade as a Chief Information and Technology Officer, followed by 20 years as the CEO and/or Chairman of publicly traded and private healthcare technology companies. He most recently served as the Chairman and CEO at Welltok, Inc., where, over seven years, he led the company from a pre-revenue start-up to become a leading enterprise consumer activation company, which engaged with consumers 193 million times in 2020. Before joining Welltok, Inc., Mr. Margolis founded and spent 14 years at TriZetto Corporation, the first vertical SaaS enterprise software company, where he served as chairman and CEO. He is the author of several books, including his soon-to-be-released Not Just In Sickness, But Also In Health (ForbesBooks 2021).

Additionally, Mr. Margolis currently serves as Chairman at NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), Vice Chairman at TriNetX and also as a board member at Alignment Healthcare. In the not-for-profit world, he serves as a board member of Hoag Hospital and is Chairman of Hoag Clinic, and is also Chairman of the University of California at Irvine's Center for Digital Transformation. Jeff is an AIPCA Certified Global Management Accountant and a Leadership Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science degree with high honors in Business Administration–Management Information Systems from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

