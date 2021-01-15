 

El Pollo Loco Challenges Customers to Make the Most of Delivery Time with New 'Workout While You Wait' TikTok Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

Partnership with influencers inspires movement and exercise while waiting for food to arrive

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is kicking off the new year with its first-ever TikTok campaign, “Workout While You Wait,” which challenges customers at home to get up and get moving while they wait for their Pollo Fit Bowl order. Pollo Fit Bowls are made with twice the amount of El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken, organic super greens, and new cilantro lime cauliflower rice. The bowls offer a more balanced approach to healthier eating with options that are keto-friendly and are accompanied by dressings with no high-fructose corn syrup.

People are working out at home more than ever before, from using their stationary bikes and treadmills to taking virtual workout classes, and El Pollo Loco wants to provide some fun motivation to make it even easier to get fit and eat healthier in the new year. On the heels of bringing back fan-favorite Pollo Fit Bowls, the restaurant has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencers to create short workouts that inspire customers while they wait for their food delivery. From placing an order until it arrives, customers will be able to complete a workout routine in less than 30 minutes.

“El Pollo Loco is proud to help fans start the year off with healthier habits and workouts they can enjoy at home,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our new campaign is a fun, uplifting way to motivate customers to stay active while avoiding the typical regret-inducing delivery choices people make because they can’t easily find healthy and affordable options.”

Joining the El Pollo Loco “Workout While You Wait” challenge is easy — fans can simply tune into the workout series on their favorite TikTokers’ channels and follow along while they wait for their freshly prepared, feel-good food to arrive. For fun and energetic workouts, follow the El Pollo Loco TikTok creators at:

Bonus Motivation
Customers who join in on the action early will receive a free Pollo Fit Bowl by using their selected TikTokers’ unique code in the El Pollo Loco App.

The “Workout While You Wait” TikTok campaign will be supported across social channels. The latest advertising campaign where the restaurant differentiates itself from regret-inducing takeout choices can be viewed on El Pollo Loco’s YouTube. Check out the TV spots: No Bueno, Adios and Sweatpants.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco 
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Gray
Edible
323-206-0800
hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b16af94-2c4b-424e ...


El Pollo Loco Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

El Pollo Loco Challenges Customers to Make the Most of Delivery Time with New 'Workout While You Wait' TikTok Campaign Partnership with influencers inspires movement and exercise while waiting for food to arrive COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
Saga Pure ASA: Change of Subscription Ratio in Subsequent Offerings
Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Hold Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 28 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic
05.01.21
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 13, 2021
31.12.20
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Poway, California
28.12.20
El Pollo Loco Says Adiós to 2020 with the Return of Pollo Fit Bowls