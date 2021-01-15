The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology (FOTO)

Shanghai (ots) - The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest

For companies in the field of intelligent industry and information technologythat are looking to tap into the huge Chinese market, the expo is a primeopportunity you cannot afford to miss out on.The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the thirdCIIE attracted more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions,and had an exhibition area of more than 70,000 square meters.Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the area welcomed many newcomers last year,including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers inthe United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth to display its newtechnologies and products.Epson and Konica Minolta made their debuts at the third CIIE. Leading brands inthe electric industry including GE, Hitachi, Siemens and Schneider Electric alsoshowed up at the expo.Famous engineering machinery makers including Caterpillar , John Deere and Volvo,and top-ranking printing technology brands including Epson, Brother and Canonwere also among the exhibitors.The exhibition area also featured the Energy Conservation and EnvironmentalProtection Subsection, which focused on key fields such as water saving, newenergy, resource recycling and environmental protection.A new special subsection for integrated circuit exhibitors will debut at thisyear's CIIE, the CIIE Bureau recently announced.Along with the newly added subsection, a special committee for the integratedcircuit industry will also be established to serve as an advisory body, a movealigned with the expo's aim to become more specialized in different industries.Previously, the CIIE established a special committee on industrial digitaltransformation, which is committed to integrating the whole industrial chain ofindustrial digital transformation and offering advanced digital transformationsolutions to enterprises in the field of industrial production to help themincrease efficiency and improve quality.In short, participating in the CIIE provides a prime gateway into understandingand benefiting from China's market of 1.4 billion people.Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.Sign up before January 31, 2021 to enjoy the early-bird offer!Contact:Ms. Nie QingxinTel.:0086-21-67008870/67008988Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140429/4813407OTS: CIIE