 

The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology (FOTO)

Shanghai (ots) - The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest
import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from Nov 5 to
10, 2021.

Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the
globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits
offered by the expo. With its growing exhibition space and influence, the CIIE
is becoming a must-attend event for international businesses every November.

For companies in the field of intelligent industry and information technology
that are looking to tap into the huge Chinese market, the expo is a prime
opportunity you cannot afford to miss out on.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the third
CIIE attracted more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions,
and had an exhibition area of more than 70,000 square meters.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the area welcomed many newcomers last year,
including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in
the United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth to display its new
technologies and products.

Epson and Konica Minolta made their debuts at the third CIIE. Leading brands in
the electric industry including GE, Hitachi, Siemens and Schneider Electric also
showed up at the expo.

Famous engineering machinery makers including Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo,
and top-ranking printing technology brands including Epson, Brother and Canon
were also among the exhibitors.

The exhibition area also featured the Energy Conservation and Environmental
Protection Subsection, which focused on key fields such as water saving, new
energy, resource recycling and environmental protection.

A new special subsection for integrated circuit exhibitors will debut at this
year's CIIE, the CIIE Bureau recently announced.

Along with the newly added subsection, a special committee for the integrated
circuit industry will also be established to serve as an advisory body, a move
aligned with the expo's aim to become more specialized in different industries.

Previously, the CIIE established a special committee on industrial digital
transformation, which is committed to integrating the whole industrial chain of
industrial digital transformation and offering advanced digital transformation
solutions to enterprises in the field of industrial production to help them
increase efficiency and improve quality.

In short, participating in the CIIE provides a prime gateway into understanding
and benefiting from China's market of 1.4 billion people.

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Sign up before January 31, 2021 to enjoy the early-bird offer!

Contact:

Ms. Nie Qingxin
Tel.:0086-21-67008870/67008988

The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology (FOTO) The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021. Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have …

