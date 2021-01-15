 

Driven by Stem to Present at the NobleCon17 Annual Virtual Investor Conference on January 20th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 16:15  |  29   |   |   

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Stem (the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: DRVD), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform (formerly called Stem Holdings), today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 20th at 2:15 p.m. ET on Track 1.

The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend by visiting www.noblecon17.com. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website, www.drivenbystem.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, next month.

About Driven By Stem

Driven By Stem (DBS) is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. DBS’ family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee and Ganjarunner through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms provide direct-to-consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience). DBS will expand its footprint with branded product distribution, as well as partnerships with leading cannabis companies in new geographies to meet growing consumer demand for rapid home delivery.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact: 
Mauria Betts 
STEM HOLDINGS, INC. 
Mauria@stemholdings.com 
971.319.0303

Investor Contact: 
KCSA Strategic Communications 
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker 
+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203
valter@kcsa.com ebarker@kcsa.com


Stem Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Driven by Stem to Present at the NobleCon17 Annual Virtual Investor Conference on January 20th BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Driven by Stem (the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: DRVD), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
Chvaletice Manganese Project Moves to Next Stage of Permitting Process
Saga Pure ASA: Change of Subscription Ratio in Subsequent Offerings
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular ...
Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Hold Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 28 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Stem Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc.