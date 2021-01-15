Driven by Stem to Present at the NobleCon17 Annual Virtual Investor Conference on January 20th

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Stem (the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: DRVD), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform (formerly called Stem Holdings), today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 20th at 2:15 p.m. ET on Track 1.



The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend by visiting www.noblecon17.com . A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website, www.drivenbystem.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com , next month.



About Driven By Stem