NTT DATA is significantly expanding its presence in the US market / itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions acquires My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG) in North America (FOTO)
Cincinnati/Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA expands in the US by strengthening its
foothold in the strategic supply chain segment. itelligence | NTT DATA Business
Solutions (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) is announcing its acquisition of
the US SAP consulting company My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG)
(https://www.mysupplychaingroup.com/) , Birmingham, Alabama. With this
acquisition, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's most
successful SAP service companies, is not only significantly expanding its
presence in the USA, but also extending its service portfolio with essential
supply chain planning and execution capabilities.
MSCG specializes in supply chain process re-engineering and application
implementation services utilizing SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Integrated
Business Planning/Advanced Planning and Optimization, and Transportation
Management and is focused exclusively on SAP Solutions.
"With the acquisition of MSCG, we are expanding in a highly strategic market
segment in the USA, one of our most important markets," reports Norbert Rotter,
CEO itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. "The USA supply chain market is
at a turning point, as SME companies in particular are beginning to digitally
transform and optimize their supply chains. In this context, MSCG represents an
ideal partner for us."
According to Gartner (https://ots.de/6mQx0r) , the global market for supply
chain management amounted to 14 billion US dollars in 2018 and was set to grow
to 19 billion by 2021. It is also expected that 65 percent of goods movements in
automated warehouses will be controlled by robots by 2023. In terms of sectors,
MSCG has focus in manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, mill products and
the life science industries.
"Many analysts state five years of digital transformation have taken place in
the last several months. No area of business has been more affected by this
trend than companies' supply chains," states Steve Niesman, itelligence Americas
President and Region Head. "Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome MSCG
into the itelligence/NTT DATA family to help our collective customers stay
relevant and thrive as the pace of supply chain planning and execution continues
to accelerate." In the USA, MSCG is a recognized market leader for SAP Extended
Warehouse Management and Integrated Business Planning. The cloud solution SAP
Integrated Business Planning already has a strong market position in the USA and
offers great potential for supporting customers on their digitalization journey.
