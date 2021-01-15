NTT DATA is significantly expanding its presence in the US market / itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions acquires My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG) in North America (FOTO)

Cincinnati/Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA expands in the US by strengthening its

foothold in the strategic supply chain segment. itelligence | NTT DATA Business

Solutions (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) is announcing its acquisition of

the US SAP consulting company My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG)

(https://www.mysupplychaingroup.com/) , Birmingham, Alabama. With this

acquisition, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's most

successful SAP service companies, is not only significantly expanding its

presence in the USA, but also extending its service portfolio with essential

supply chain planning and execution capabilities.



MSCG specializes in supply chain process re-engineering and application

implementation services utilizing SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Integrated

Business Planning/Advanced Planning and Optimization, and Transportation

Management and is focused exclusively on SAP Solutions.





"With the acquisition of MSCG, we are expanding in a highly strategic marketsegment in the USA, one of our most important markets," reports Norbert Rotter,CEO itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. "The USA supply chain market isat a turning point, as SME companies in particular are beginning to digitallytransform and optimize their supply chains. In this context, MSCG represents anideal partner for us."According to Gartner (https://ots.de/6mQx0r) , the global market for supplychain management amounted to 14 billion US dollars in 2018 and was set to growto 19 billion by 2021. It is also expected that 65 percent of goods movements inautomated warehouses will be controlled by robots by 2023. In terms of sectors,MSCG has focus in manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, mill products andthe life science industries."Many analysts state five years of digital transformation have taken place inthe last several months. No area of business has been more affected by thistrend than companies' supply chains," states Steve Niesman, itelligence AmericasPresident and Region Head. "Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome MSCGinto the itelligence/NTT DATA family to help our collective customers stayrelevant and thrive as the pace of supply chain planning and execution continuesto accelerate." In the USA, MSCG is a recognized market leader for SAP ExtendedWarehouse Management and Integrated Business Planning. The cloud solution SAPIntegrated Business Planning already has a strong market position in the USA andoffers great potential for supporting customers on their digitalization journey.The acquisition of MSCG complements the partnership in the area of global