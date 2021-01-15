 

AB Kauno Energija became a participant of another legal entity

On January 15, 2021 UAB Kauno miesto paslaugų centras (hereinafter - the Company) has been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. AB Kauno Energija together with other companies (UAB Kauno Švara, UAB Kauno Autobusai, UAB Kauno Butų Ūkis and UAB Kauno Vandenys) became a founder and shareholder of this Company, owning 22 percent of all shares.
The authorized capital of the Company is EUR 343,000.
The purpose of the Company’s activities is to provide centralized services to the shareholders who jointly control it.
The Company will also be able to engage in any other activity that does not contradict the legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855




